Sellers writes, “Now that Amazon has scooped up eero, I wish the tech giant would revive the AirPort Express, AirPort Extreme, and AirPort Time Capsule.”
“I know that Apple may be spreading its resources over a lot of product lines,” Sellers writes, “but since the company wants to make connectivity and computing as simple as possible, it seems strange that they don’t want to control such an essential part of the home online experience.”
MacDailyNews Take: As we wrote on Tuesday:
Most people aren’t going to make the extra effort to learn about Wi-Fi hardware, spend extra money and install it. They’re just going to settle for whatever rented device(s) their ISP offers. In fact, as owners of their own Wi-Fi hardware know, the ISP usually doesn’t go out of their way to help with such setups. That’s likely why Apple exited the business. The market is just too small and the cost of educating consumers as to why they might want something better than their ISP’s rented box(es) is too high.
