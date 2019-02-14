“After Apple discontinued its AirPort line-up (which was a mistake), one of my favorite replacements was the eero home Wi-Fi system, which is handsome, easy-to-use, and pricey,” Dennis Sellers writes for Apple World Today. “In other words, it’s a product Apple could’ve/should’ve made.”

Sellers writes, “Now that Amazon has scooped up eero, I wish the tech giant would revive the AirPort Express, AirPort Extreme, and AirPort Time Capsule.”

“I know that Apple may be spreading its resources over a lot of product lines,” Sellers writes, “but since the company wants to make connectivity and computing as simple as possible, it seems strange that they don’t want to control such an essential part of the home online experience.”



