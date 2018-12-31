“As end-users are starting to load their home networks with more than a single laptop and a few smartphones, people have realized that having a high-quality router (with whole house coverage) is not a luxury. If you want to load your house up with smart home products, multiple iOS devices, Apple TVs, etc., you have to invest in the infrastructure,” Chambers writes. “Plain and simple, Apple exited the home networking business at the exact wrong time.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Yup. But, you know, Apple is strapped for people and more, so…
While we’d rather have all-Apple setups with AirPort mesh systems facilitating connectivity, had Apple’s management had the foresight to create them, we’re more than happy to use and recommend the very Apple-esque eero Home Wi-Fi System which offers tri-band WiFi radios, simultaneous 2.4GHz, 5.2GHz and 5.8GHz wireless. 2×2 MU-MIMO, Beamforming, IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, and more.
