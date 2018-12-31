“One of the more interesting news items of 2018 was Apple discontinuing the AirPort lineup. From the first Airport product to the last final AirPort Extreme, Apple was selling premium Wi-Fi hardware devices at a time when most people I knew were content with a $30 router from Walmart,” Bradley Chambers writes for 9to5Mac. “Since they released their final AirPort product, the market has finally shifted up.”

“As end-users are starting to load their home networks with more than a single laptop and a few smartphones, people have realized that having a high-quality router (with whole house coverage) is not a luxury. If you want to load your house up with smart home products, multiple iOS devices, Apple TVs, etc., you have to invest in the infrastructure,” Chambers writes. “Plain and simple, Apple exited the home networking business at the exact wrong time.”



