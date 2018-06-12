“In the last few years, mesh networking hardware has debuted. The most recent batch are designed to be plunked down in disparate areas of your house, with one connected to your cable modem or router provided by your ISP and the rest of the mesh routers connecting to that one,” Wuerthele writes. “Individual setup depends on the manufacturer, but they are generally app-configured from an iPhone or iPad, and negotiate connections between base stations automatically.”
“A single 4K HDR video can require about 8 megabytes per second to stream without buffering, and in our own testing we’ve seen peak traffic at 12 megabytes per second. Stack multiple streams up at once on the same LAN, and it can quickly bring an network to its knees,” Wuerthele writes. “It would be a shame if your network couldn’t handle it.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: With out of the Wi-Fi game, the closest we’re going to get to Apple-esque good looks and ease-of-use are Eero products.
