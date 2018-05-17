“AirPort base stations are beginning to sell out or disappear entirely from Apple’s online and retail stores in select countries, a few weeks after Apple announced it has discontinued the lineup of routers,” Joe Rossignol reports for MacRumors.

“The first casualty is the AirPort Extreme, now listed as “sold out” on Apple’s online store in the United States, and unavailable for pickup at Apple’s retail stores across the country,” Rossignol reports. “The base station remains available in limited quantities in select other countries, including Australia, Canada, Japan, and Singapore.”

“AirPort Express and AirPort Time Capsule models remain in stock on Apple’s online store in the United States, and select other countries, but they will eventually sell out too as inventory continues to dwindle,” Rossignol reports. “Apple said that its AirPort products would only remain available while supplies last, so this was to be expected eventually. Prior to being discontinued, Apple hadn’t refreshed its lineup of AirPort base stations in five to six years.”



