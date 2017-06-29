“Both the second-gen Eero and the Eero Beacon are two of the most stylish WiFi products out there,” Lee writes. “There are no unsightly antennae or clunky hardware here; instead, the Eero and the Eero Beacon share a similar minimalist aesthetic.”
“The second-gen Eero is very different from the first. Internally, it has tri-band support, a new thermal management system, a new antenna array and a Thread radio for low-power connected home products, like locks and thermostats,” Lee writes. “In short, it’s just all around better.”
“While the original Eero seemed expensive at the time (a three-pack was $499; a single was $199), the second-generation Eero bundles actually seem on-par with what’s on the market currently,” Lee writes. “Sure, the individual second-gen Eeros are still on the high-end price-wise, but you can mix and match with the more affordable Beacons, which are really just as capable. Plus, you could just get the starter $299 Eero bundle to see if that’s enough for your WiFi needs before splurging on more.”

MacDailyNews Take: With Apple seemingly out of the Wi-Fi game, the closest we’re going to get to Apple-esque good looks and ease-of-use are Eero products.
