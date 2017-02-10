“Even in my 1,800-square-foot, one-story house, I’ve always dealt with a number of dead spots for any Wi-Fi signal,” Brent Dirks reports for AppAdvice. “Over the years, I’ve tried a number of different solutions including purchasing different routers or extenders and trying to place the device in a more central location in my home. But each time, I failed to make much of a difference.”

“Eero wants to throw the idea of using just a single router out the window,” Dirks reports. “In its place, the system is designed to create an enterprise-like mesh network around your home using multiple access points. One device is recommended for every 1,000 square feet.”

“The installation process was simpler than I could have imagined,” Dirks reports. “Using the free companion app, you’ll then set up a network and create its SSID and password… Along with creating a specific network just for guest access, a new addition is Family Profiles. As you could probably tell by the name, the feature allows you to create a specific profile for everyone in the household, set schedules for individual device access, and completely pause the Internet if needed with one button press.”



