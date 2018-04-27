MacDailyNews Take: Ditto.
“The other reason is its history,” Simon writes. “Even more than the iPhone, iMac, iPad, and iPod, the AirPort Base Station is, to me, the greatest example of Steve Jobs’ genius.”
“The impact the original AirPort had on the industry was immediate and massive, at least as great as the iBook itself,” Simon writes. “And now it’s dead. And we’ll probably never see another product like it from Apple ever again.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: R.I.P, AirPort.
We were at that Macworld NY keynote address in 1999 in the Javits Center and, boy, was it electric!
Watch for Phil Schiller jumping with an iBook from a pretty decent height around the 1:10:00 mark:
Interns: TTK!
TGIF! Prost, everyone! 🍻
SEE ALSO:
Apple makes yet another short-sighted decision: Apple has discontinued a product that it should have made a cornerstone of its home automation and entertainment ecosystem – April 27, 2018
Watch Steve Jobs passionately defend his commitment to Apple in 1997 – April 27, 2018
Apple’s decision to discontinue AirPort products is the wrong decision at the wrong time – April 27, 2018
Apple pulls plug on AirPort Wi-Fi router business – April 26, 2018
[Thanks to MacDailyNews Readers “Fred Mertz” and “Doug” for the heads up.]