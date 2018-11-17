“At the time the accessories were discontinued, Apple said that it would continue selling existing stock until available supply was exhausted. It appears that point has been reached,” Clover reports. “There are no longer any AirPort products available for purchase from the online store or Apple retail locations, with the exception of some refurbished AirPort devices that may continue to be available on the refurbished site. ”
Clover reports, “In lieu of its own line of AirPort products, Apple is now offering third-party routers.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: R.I.P. AirPort. Long live eero!
Looking to replace discontinued Apple AirPort gear? With Apple out of the Wi-Fi game, the closest we’re going to get to Apple-esque good looks and ease-of-use are Eero products. We use and recommend eero Home WiFi Systems.
