“Apple back in April ended development on its AirPort line of products, which includes the $99 AirPort Express, the $199 AirPort Extreme, and the $299 AirPort Time Capsule,” Juli Clover reports for MacRumors.

“At the time the accessories were discontinued, Apple said that it would continue selling existing stock until available supply was exhausted. It appears that point has been reached,” Clover reports. “There are no longer any AirPort products available for purchase from the online store or Apple retail locations, with the exception of some refurbished AirPort devices that may continue to be available on the refurbished site. ”

Clover reports, “In lieu of its own line of AirPort products, Apple is now offering third-party routers.”



Read more in the full article here.