“Amazon announced today that it is acquiring popular mesh Wi-Fi company eero, with a focus on integrating its smart home technology,” Chance Miller writes for 9to5Mac. “This announcement comes almost a year after Apple officials exited the router business, discontinuing its AirPort hardware line.”

“Did Apple miss out on a huge opportunity?” Miller writes. “It’s not necessarily acquiring eero that’s a missed opportunity for Apple. What is a missed opportunity for Apple, however, is not being involved in the recent wave of seemingly consumer-friendly, mesh Wi-Fi systems. As Bradley Chambers argued last December, Apple exited the home Wi-Fi market at exactly the wrong time.”

“In 2019, there are so many ways an Apple-branded mesh networking system could improve the experience of Apple devices. Integration with HomeKit, HomePod, and Apple TV could be incredibly seamless. Apple’s privacy-focused attitude would be a welcomed voice in the consumer Wi-Fi category. Imagine a HomePod-like or AirPods-like setup process for your router and various access points,” Miller writes. “To me, it feels like there’s a hole in the Wi-Fi hardware market for consumers.”



