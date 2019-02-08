“Apple Inc on Thursday rolled out software updates to iPhones to fix a privacy issue in its FaceTime video calling service, and said it would contribute toward the education of the Arizona teenager who discovered the problem,” Reuters reports.

“The software bug, which had let users hear audio from people who had not yet answered a video call, was discovered by a Tucson, Arizona high school student Grant Thompson,” Reuters reports. “The technology giant said it would compensate the Thompson family and make an additional gift toward 14-year-old Grant’s education.”

“‘In addition to addressing the bug that was reported, our team conducted a thorough security audit of the FaceTime service and made additional updates to both the FaceTime app and server to improve security,’ Apple said in a statement,” Reuters reports. “The company said last week it was planning to improve how it handles reports of software bugs.”

