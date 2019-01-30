“New York officials are investigating a recent Apple Inc. privacy breach that allowed some users of its FaceTime video-chat service to listen in on people they contacted even before the person accepted or rejected the call,” Erik Larson and Mark Gurman report for Bloomberg.

“The joint probe by New York Attorney General Letitia James and Governor Andrew Cuomo’s office will focus on what they say was Apple’s failure to warn consumers about the bug and its slow response to one of the biggest privacy-related problems faced by the company,” Larson and Gurman report. “‘This FaceTime breach is a serious threat to the security and privacy of the millions of New Yorkers who have put their trust in Apple and its products over the years,’ James said in the statement on Wednesday. ‘We need a full accounting of the facts to confirm businesses are abiding by New York consumer protection laws and to help make sure this type of privacy breach does not happen again,’ Cuomo said in the statement.”

“Cupertino, California-based Apple mitigated the problem on Monday by remotely disabling multi-person FaceTime,” Larson and Gurman report. “It also said it would release a software update later this week to fix the issue.”

Read more in the full article here.