“Apple Inc. was sued by a Houston lawyer who claims his iPhone inadvertently allowed an unknown person to eavesdrop on his private conversation with a client,” Laurel Brubaker Calkins reports for Bloomberg. “Apple has come under fire for a bug in its iOS 12.1 iPhone software that lets outsiders listen to conversations held during live video group chats using the company’s FaceTime feature.”

“Attorney Larry Williams II said the glitch intrudes on the privacy of ‘one’s most intimate conversations without consent,’ according to the complaint he filed in state court in Houston,” Calkins reports. “He said he was eavesdropped on while taking sworn testimony during a client deposition.”

“Williams is seeking unspecified punitive damages on his claims of negligence, product liability, misrepresentation and warranty breach,” Calkins reports. “The bug allowed a user to call someone on FaceTime and automatically begin hearing the other person before they picked up the call. The other person wasn’t aware that the caller can hear them. ”

