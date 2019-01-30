“Attorney Larry Williams II said the glitch intrudes on the privacy of ‘one’s most intimate conversations without consent,’ according to the complaint he filed in state court in Houston,” Calkins reports. “He said he was eavesdropped on while taking sworn testimony during a client deposition.”
“Williams is seeking unspecified punitive damages on his claims of negligence, product liability, misrepresentation and warranty breach,” Calkins reports. “The bug allowed a user to call someone on FaceTime and automatically begin hearing the other person before they picked up the call. The other person wasn’t aware that the caller can hear them. ”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Like clockwork the ambulance chasers chase, yet Tim Cook’s slipshod Apple deserves as much pain as it takes in order to approximate the critical gaze of the exacting founder that it so desperately misses.
