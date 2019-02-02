“If you’re running iOS 12.1 or later on your iPhone, then the iOS 12.1.4 patch that’s coming next week is a must-have because it patches what the worst iOS bug to hit iPhone and iPad users to date,” Adrian Kingsley-Hughes writes for ZDNet. “According to Apple, this patch will land ‘next week.'”

“iOS 12.1.4 will fix a [Group] FaceTime bug that offered a way for another iPhone or iPad user to eavesdrop on another iOS user by activating a [Group] FaceTime call without the user’s consent,” Kingsley-Hughes writes. “What made this bug all the worse is how trivial it was to implement. As is expected, this bug already resulted in at least one lawsuit.”

“Apple has now disable[d] Group FaceTime ability at the server end, putting a stop to this bug. However, this feature will remain disabled for all iOS users not running iOS 12.1.4 or later,” Kingsley-Hughes writes. “Keep an eye out for iOS 12.1.14, because it could land any time now.”

