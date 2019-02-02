“iOS 12.1.4 will fix a [Group] FaceTime bug that offered a way for another iPhone or iPad user to eavesdrop on another iOS user by activating a [Group] FaceTime call without the user’s consent,” Kingsley-Hughes writes. “What made this bug all the worse is how trivial it was to implement. As is expected, this bug already resulted in at least one lawsuit.”
“Apple has now disable[d] Group FaceTime ability at the server end, putting a stop to this bug. However, this feature will remain disabled for all iOS users not running iOS 12.1.4 or later,” Kingsley-Hughes writes. “Keep an eye out for iOS 12.1.14, because it could land any time now.”
MacDailyNews Take: We don’t know about “worst,” as we’ve had updates that have bricked iPhone models, but it’ll still be nice to have a secure Group FaceTime.
