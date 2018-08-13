“Apple today removed Group FaceTime from the latest iOS 12 and macOS Mojave betas, which were released this morning, and has instead decided to release the feature at a later date,” Juli Clover reports for MacRumors.

“One of the key features of iOS 12 and macOS Mojave, Group FaceTime is designed to allow up to 32 people to chat together at one time via FaceTime audio or FaceTime video,” Clover reports. “The feature has been available in iOS 12 and macOS Mojave since the first betas became available in June, and it’s not clear why Apple has decided to push the feature back to a later date.”

Clover reports, “In release notes for both macOS Mojave and iOS 12, Apple says the feature has been removed from the initial releases of macOS Mojave and iOS 12 and ‘will ship in a future software update later this fall.'”

Read more in the full article here.