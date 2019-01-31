“The proposed lawsuit seeks compensation for all Canadians who used FaceTime on an iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch running iOS 12.1 or later, or a Mac running macOS Mojave 10.4.1 or later, in their possession,” Rossignol reports. “This is the first pending class action lawsuit against Apple we know of in relation to the FaceTime bug.”
Rossignol reports, “Due to the serious privacy implications of the FaceTime bug, there may be more class action lawsuits to follow in the United States and elsewhere.”
MacDailyNews Take: When you’re shouting about privacy being a fundamental human right and advocating for comprehensive federal privacy legislation, but then release slipshod, poorly-tested software that allows callers to hear and/or see even a second of audio/video without receivers’ permission – and the news breaks on Data Privacy Day, no less – plus you were informed of the flaw at least a week prior, you’re going to pay a price of some sort. Obviously, we’ll see if the price Apple pays for more sloppiness crosses from a repetitional hit into monetary territory soon enough.
It’s worth remembering that Group FaceTime was delayed back in August 2018 and did not debut in iOS 12 on September 17, 2018 but in iOS 12.1 on 10/30/18, the day of Apple’s iPad Pro event. Was it rushed to make the event deadline? In hindsight, it seems so.
