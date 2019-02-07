“Apple has said it will compensate the teenager who first found a security bug in Group FaceTime that allowed users to eavesdrop before a call was picked up,” Zack Whittaker reports for TechCrunch. “The bug was initially reported to Apple by 14-year-old Grant Thompson and his mother.”

“The payout will fall under Apple’s bug bounty, which incentivizes security researchers to claim a reward for privately submitting security bugs and vulnerabilities to the company,” Whittaker reports. “Apple will also offer an unspecified additional gift to Thompson’s education.”

Whittaker reports, “‘In addition to addressing the bug that was reported, our team conducted a thorough security audit of the FaceTime service and made additional updates to both the FaceTime app and server to improve security,’ an Apple spokesperson told TechCrunch. ‘This includes a previously unidentified vulnerability in the Live Photos feature of FaceTime.'”

