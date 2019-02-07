“The payout will fall under Apple’s bug bounty, which incentivizes security researchers to claim a reward for privately submitting security bugs and vulnerabilities to the company,” Whittaker reports. “Apple will also offer an unspecified additional gift to Thompson’s education.”
Whittaker reports, “‘In addition to addressing the bug that was reported, our team conducted a thorough security audit of the FaceTime service and made additional updates to both the FaceTime app and server to improve security,’ an Apple spokesperson told TechCrunch. ‘This includes a previously unidentified vulnerability in the Live Photos feature of FaceTime.'”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Apple did the right thing in compensating
Update iOS now on all of your devices to restore access to Group FaceTime and Live Photos.
