“Grant’s mother, Michele Thompson, said she repeatedly and unsuccessfully tried to contact Apple to report what her son found on Jan. 19 while putting together a group FaceTime with friends playing “Fortnite.” She said the attempts included emails, tweets and Facebook posts,” Belvedere reports. “‘I didn’t hear from [Apple] until after the media broke the story one week ago today,’ she said.”
“She said a high-level Apple executive flew to Tucson, Arizona, on Friday afternoon to meet with Grant. The executive, whom she declined to name, ‘thanked us in person and also asked for our feedback, asked us how they could improve their reporting process,'” Belvedere reports. “‘They also indicated that Grant would be eligible for the bug bounty program. And we would hear from their security team the following week in terms of what that meant,’ she said.”
MacDailyNews Take: Good thing, as it’s well-deserved!
