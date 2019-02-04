“Grant Thompson, the 14-year-old who found Apple’s FaceTime flaw, may get a bounty for his discovery,” Matthew J. Belvedere reports for CNBC. “‘I kind of found this one on accident, which is pretty surprising to me that like Apple didn’t get this and a 14-year-old kid found it by accident,’ Thompson told CNBC on Monday in an interview while sitting next to his mother. ‘A few of my friends know it and think it’s pretty cool.'”

Grant's mother, Michele Thompson, said she repeatedly and unsuccessfully tried to contact Apple to report what her son found on Jan. 19 while putting together a group FaceTime with friends playing "Fortnite." She said the attempts included emails, tweets and Facebook posts. "I didn't hear from [Apple] until after the media broke the story one week ago today," she said.

She said a high-level Apple executive flew to Tucson, Arizona, on Friday afternoon to meet with Grant. The executive, whom she declined to name, "thanked us in person and also asked for our feedback, asked us how they could improve their reporting process." "They also indicated that Grant would be eligible for the bug bounty program. And we would hear from their security team the following week in terms of what that meant," she said.

