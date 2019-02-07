“The new iOS 12.1.4 software can be downloaded on all eligible devices over-the-air using the Settings app. To download it, go to Settings –> General –> Software update,” Clover reports. “Though Apple’s release notes for the update list ‘security updates’ without going into specifics, the issue that’s being fixed here is the Group FaceTime vulnerability.”
“The Group FaceTime bug may have required some major under-the-hood changes to FaceTime given that it took Apple nearly two weeks to fix the issue,” Clover reports. “Following today’s update, the Group FaceTime bug will no longer be able to be exploited and Apple will be able to bring its Group FaceTime server back online.”
MacDailyNews Take: Plus, it’s snappy!