“Amazon.com briefly became the most valuable company on Wall Street in intraday trade on Monday, days after Microsoft Corp dethroned long-time leader Apple Inc,” Noel Randewich reports for Reuters. “Amazon rose as much as 4.7 percent, putting its market capitalization at $865.0 billion. Apple traded up 2.1 percent, giving it a market capitalization of $864.8 billion.”

“Microsoft, which on Friday closed above Apple’s market capitalization for the first time in eight years, was up 0.9 percent, leaving its stock market value at $859.0 billion, third in the group,” Randewich reports. “Apple in August became the first U.S. publicly-listed company to reach a $1 trillion market capitalization, but its share price has fallen sharply in recent months as investors worried that demand for iPhones was losing steam.”

Read more in the full article here.