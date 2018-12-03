“Apple’s historical quarterly unit sales reporting has given analysts and pundits data that they frequently interpret incorrectly,” Dilger writes. “In doing so, they obscure the company’s actual performance and distract from its real value and potential.”
“Going forward, Apple’s revenue-only reporting will still provide a clear picture of the overall health of each of its business segments — the same way that Microsoft, Samsung Electronics and other large companies with multiple lines of business report their quarterly performance without necessarily enumerating any units sold,” Dilger writes. “The shift puts a new focus on what is really the most valuable aspect of Apple’s global operations… Essentially, Apple doesn’t sell people units. It sells units of people on Apple.”
MacDailyNews Take: Following many quarters of Apple’s admonitions to analysts to walk on their own, Apple has finally just kicked the crutch away. No pain, no gain.
As we wrote last week: We’ll gladly accept a nice AAPL discount sale that benefits not only smart investors but Apple’s buyback program as well. Tim Cook et al. are wise to clam up and let the manipulators and fools speciously talk down the stock in their fact-free echo chamber as loudly as possible before Apple reports all-time record holiday quarter earnings in January.
Eventually, the so-called analysts will wise up. As we all know, they’re always well behind the curve.
