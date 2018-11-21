“Google has taken advantage of Siri Shortcuts in iOS to make its own Google Assistant more useful, with iPhone and iPad users now able to bring up the search company’s digital assistant by vocal command, by adding the ‘Ok Google’ trigger to Siri,” Malcolm Owen reports for AppleInsider.

“An update to the Google Assistant iOS app on Wednesday revealed the addition of support for Siri Shortcuts, with users opening the app greeted by an option to add ‘Ok Google’ to Siri using the iOS feature,” Owen reports. “Selecting the ‘Add to Siri’ button takes users to a screen to record the trigger phrase to bring up Google Assistant, with the tool suggesting the use of ‘Ok Google.'”

“Once set up, users can summon the Google Assistant by triggering Siri manually then stating ‘Ok Google,'” Owen reports. “It is possible to do the same thing hands-free by saying ‘Hey Siri’ before ‘Ok Google,’ though this may be a bit of a mouthful for some users.”

