“International Business Machines Corporation’s IBM Services were recently selected by Banco Inter. Notably, Banco Inter has been touted as Brazil’s ‘first fully digital bank,'” Zacks Equity Research writes via Yahoo Finance. “With the collaboration, the Brazilian bank attempts to make migration of its workplace platform to Apple’s Mac operating system seamless.”

“Banco Inter’s client base of 1 million can be attributed to its facility of free checking account. In fact, the bank is also witnessing increasing new accounts of almost 4,500 per day. These factors have compelled the bank to digitize its financial services,” Zacks writes. “Consequently, Banco Inter has acquired 1,000 Macs and teamed up with IBM Services. Per the deal, IBM’s Managed Mobility Services for Mac will support the bank to upgrade its software, run multiple devices, and integrate the financial apps into the Apple infrastructurein an organized and secure method.”

Zacks writes, “We believe IBM’s partnership with Apple (since 2014) enhances Banco Inter prospects to tap into the benefits of Mac OS.”

