“Banco Inter’s client base of 1 million can be attributed to its facility of free checking account. In fact, the bank is also witnessing increasing new accounts of almost 4,500 per day. These factors have compelled the bank to digitize its financial services,” Zacks writes. “Consequently, Banco Inter has acquired 1,000 Macs and teamed up with IBM Services. Per the deal, IBM’s Managed Mobility Services for Mac will support the bank to upgrade its software, run multiple devices, and integrate the financial apps into the Apple infrastructurein an organized and secure method.”
Zacks writes, “We believe IBM’s partnership with Apple (since 2014) enhances Banco Inter prospects to tap into the benefits of Mac OS.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Smart choice, Banco Inter.
SEE ALSO:
The rise of Apple in the enterprise: Employees demand to bring Macs and iPhones to work – July 26, 2018
HP just announced it will start reselling Apple products – February 16, 2018
HP launches Device as a Service for iPhone, iPad, Mac, and other Apple devices – February 15, 2018
The debate is over: IBM confirms that Apple Macs are $535 less expensive than Windows PCs – October 20, 2016
Apple Inc., the enterprise IT company – December 15, 2015
IBM: Every Mac we buy is making and saving us money – October 28, 2015
Now we know why IT support hates Macs (hint: Windows PCs = job security) – October 19, 2015
IBM: Corporate Mac users need less IT support than those stuck on Windows – October 18, 2015
Just 5% of Mac users at IBM need help desk support vs. 40% of Windows PC sufferers – October 15, 2015