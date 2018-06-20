“It’s been almost exactly a year since Apple hired two executives from Sony Pictures Television to lay the groundwork for a new, premium Apple video service,” Jason Snell writes for Macworld. “In the intervening 12 months, Jamie Erlicht and Zack Van Amburg have staffed up their operation with heavy hitters from the television programming and development world, and Apple has since bought at least 18 original series, an animated feature, and of course, an overall deal with Oprah.”

“It takes a long time to make TV shows, so we might not see the fruits of Erlicht and Van Amburg’s work until 2019,” Snell writes. “But because the entertainment industry is even leakier than Apple’s hardware supply chain, we learn the details of Apple’s content deals pretty much as soon as they’re made. What remains in Apple’s control is the big picture about where all the stuff it’s buying is going to live, who’s going to see it, and what it’s going to cost.”

“I am going to force myself to make those hard decisions, as if I were an Apple executive,” Snell writes. “What do I think is the most likely course of action for Apple’s service? It’s time to stop hedging and risk being dead wrong in public.”

Read more in the full article here.