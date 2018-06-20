“It takes a long time to make TV shows, so we might not see the fruits of Erlicht and Van Amburg’s work until 2019,” Snell writes. “But because the entertainment industry is even leakier than Apple’s hardware supply chain, we learn the details of Apple’s content deals pretty much as soon as they’re made. What remains in Apple’s control is the big picture about where all the stuff it’s buying is going to live, who’s going to see it, and what it’s going to cost.”
“I am going to force myself to make those hard decisions, as if I were an Apple executive,” Snell writes. “What do I think is the most likely course of action for Apple’s service? It’s time to stop hedging and risk being dead wrong in public.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Snell thinks that an “Apple TV” subscription will cost $7.99 per month and allow all members of a family watch in 4K HDR and, if you’re a paying Apple Music subscriber, Apple will also offer a “Music & TV bundle” that will cost less than it would to subscribe to each separately.
We think it’ll cost $9.99 per month and we’d love to see not just a Music & TV bundle, but the option of rolling in Apple’s other services, too:
What we really want to see is an “Apple Prime,” as described by Goldman Sachs analysts Simona Jankowski and Drew Borst in an October 2016 note to clients. This “Apple Prime” subscription would include the Apple Music service, access to the iTunes library of TV shows and movies (some for free), Apple’s forthcoming original content, and exclusive sports programming.
—
Further, we’d really like to see a way to pay for all of the Apple services we choose for one price. Give us a bunch of tick boxes and let us choose our combination of iCloud storage, Apple Music, iTunes Match, etc. and let us pay a single price for all of our choices. — MacDailyNews, October 17, 2016
