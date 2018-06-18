“When Windows 10 was first revealed back in 2014, I was naturally interested in its new features – but what intrigued me most was its promise to bring the desktop and mobile app experiences into unity,” Darien Graham-Smith writes for ITPro UK. “At the time, hopping from phone to laptop to browser had become a fact of life, and I was getting decidedly fed up of dealing with multiple versions of everyday apps and services, all with different experiences and feature sets.”

“Well, we all know how that turned out,” Graham-Smith writes. “But it’s lately become apparent that the dream might not be dead – and its fulfilment could come not from Microsoft, but from the company’s long-term antagonist, Apple.”

“To explain, this all stems from the recent revelation that, in the next few years, Apple plans to stop buying chips from Intel and start designing its own laptop and desktop CPUs instead. As it stands, this makes a lot of sense: Intel’s processors once helped Apple lead the market, but today it’s no longer the prestige brand it was,” Graham-Smith writes. “Indeed, being tied to Intel has become a liability for Apple. The capabilities and specs of its computer designs are greatly delimited by what Intel’s CPUs and chipsets can do. In recent years, customers have complained about the 2016 MacBook Pro being limited to 16GB of RAM, and about the 12in MacBook lacking Thunderbolt 3. Apple has no control over this – nor over Intel’s manufacturing timetables, which means Apple doesn’t fully control its own supply lines either.”

