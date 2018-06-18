“Well, we all know how that turned out,” Graham-Smith writes. “But it’s lately become apparent that the dream might not be dead – and its fulfilment could come not from Microsoft, but from the company’s long-term antagonist, Apple.”
“To explain, this all stems from the recent revelation that, in the next few years, Apple plans to stop buying chips from Intel and start designing its own laptop and desktop CPUs instead. As it stands, this makes a lot of sense: Intel’s processors once helped Apple lead the market, but today it’s no longer the prestige brand it was,” Graham-Smith writes. “Indeed, being tied to Intel has become a liability for Apple. The capabilities and specs of its computer designs are greatly delimited by what Intel’s CPUs and chipsets can do. In recent years, customers have complained about the 2016 MacBook Pro being limited to 16GB of RAM, and about the 12in MacBook lacking Thunderbolt 3. Apple has no control over this – nor over Intel’s manufacturing timetables, which means Apple doesn’t fully control its own supply lines either.”
MacDailyNews Take: If you haven’t noticed, Apple has a penchant for control:
• I’ve always wanted to own and control the primary technology in everything we do. — Steve Jobs, October 12, 2004
• In order to build the best products, you have to own the primary technologies. Steve felt that if Apple could do that — make great products and great tools for people — they in turn would do great things. He felt strongly that this would be his contribution to the world at large. We still very much believe that. That’s still the core of this company. — Apple CEO Tim Cook, March 18, 2015
SEE ALSO:
