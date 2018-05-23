“Apple Inc. manufacturing partner Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. has started mass production of next-generation processors for new iPhones launching later this year, according to people familiar with the matter,” Mark Gurman and Debby Wu report for Bloomberg. “The processor, likely to be called the A12 chip, will use a 7-nanometer design that can be smaller, faster and more efficient than the 10-nanometer chips in current Apple devices like the iPhone 8 and iPhone X, the people said. ”

“Apple would be one of the first phone makers to use the new chip technology in consumer devices,” Gurman and Wu report. “Apple plans to launch at least a trio of new iPhones this fall, including a larger version of the iPhone X’s design, an update to the current iPhone X size, and a lower-cost model with many of the iPhone X’s features but with a cheaper LCD screen.”

