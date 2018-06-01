“ARM has unveiled its latest high-end mobile CPU, the Cortex-A76 – and benchmark comparisons with existing Android chips and Apple’s A-series ones suggests that the iPhone maker is a solid two years ahead of the competition,” Lovejoy reports. “owever, Apple’s A11 chip remains comfortably ahead – and as Reddit user WinterCharm notes, the scores are pretty much on a par with the A10 processor.”
Lovejoy reports, “Apple will be on to the A12 by the time Cortex-76 devices hit the market, putting the Cupertino company a solid two years ahead.”
MacDailyNews Take: As we wrote last September:
With each passing year, and especially with iPhone X, it becomes increasingly clear – even to the Android settlers – that the competition has no chance of even remotely keeping up against Apple’s unmatched vertically integrated one-two punch of custom software and custom hardware. The Android to iPhone upgrade train just turned onto a long straightaway, engines stoked, primed to barrel away!
• I’ve always wanted to own and control the primary technology in everything we do. — Steve Jobs, October 12, 2004
• In order to build the best products, you have to own the primary technologies. Steve felt that if Apple could do that — make great products and great tools for people — they in turn would do great things. He felt strongly that this would be his contribution to the world at large. We still very much believe that. That’s still the core of this company. — Apple CEO Tim Cook, March 18, 2015
