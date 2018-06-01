“ARM has unveiled its latest high-end mobile CPU, the Cortex-A76 – and benchmark comparisons with existing Android chips and Apple’s A-series ones suggests that the iPhone maker is a solid two years ahead of the competition,” Ben Lovejoy reports for 9to5Mac.

“ARM has unveiled its latest high-end mobile CPU, the Cortex-A76 – and benchmark comparisons with existing Android chips and Apple’s A-series ones suggests that the iPhone maker is a solid two years ahead of the competition,” Lovejoy reports. “owever, Apple’s A11 chip remains comfortably ahead – and as Reddit user WinterCharm notes, the scores are pretty much on a par with the A10 processor.”

Lovejoy reports, “Apple will be on to the A12 by the time Cortex-76 devices hit the market, putting the Cupertino company a solid two years ahead.”

