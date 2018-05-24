“Apple continues to leap ahead the industry in mobile processor design,” Evans writes. “The move from 14-nanometer to 10-nanometer process design delivered significant performance enhancements in contrast to the A10 [some 25% better], so it is logical to expect similar levels of improvement as iPhones transition to 7-nanometer chips.”
“Apple’s biggest competitor, Samsung, has said it won’t begin manufacturing 7-nanometer chips at scale until 2019 — that’s even assuming the OS it uses in its smartphones can exploit the hardware,” Evans writes. “Apple is quite clearly pulling ahead of the entire industry when it comes to mobile processors — and it shows.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Yup.
With each passing year, and especially with iPhone X, it becomes increasingly clear – even to the Android settlers – that the competition has no chance of even remotely keeping up against Apple’s unmatched vertically integrated one-two punch of custom software and custom hardware. The Android to iPhone upgrade train just turned onto a long straightaway, engines stoked, primed to barrel away! — MacDailyNews, September 13, 2017
