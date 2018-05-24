“Surprising no one, it turns out that the next-generation iPhone will put an even bigger performance gap between itself and the rest of the industry, as TSMC begins mass production of powerful 7-nanometer A12 chips for use in Apple’s next-generation iPhones,” Jonny Evans writes for Computerworld. “The new 7 nanometer chip should provide significantly more transistors than Apple’s (already industry-leading) 10-nanometer chips. For the rest of us, this means better battery life and better performance.”

“Apple continues to leap ahead the industry in mobile processor design,” Evans writes. “The move from 14-nanometer to 10-nanometer process design delivered significant performance enhancements in contrast to the A10 [some 25% better], so it is logical to expect similar levels of improvement as iPhones transition to 7-nanometer chips.”

“Apple’s biggest competitor, Samsung, has said it won’t begin manufacturing 7-nanometer chips at scale until 2019 — that’s even assuming the OS it uses in its smartphones can exploit the hardware,” Evans writes. “Apple is quite clearly pulling ahead of the entire industry when it comes to mobile processors — and it shows.”

