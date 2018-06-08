“Ryan Newman was previously Editor of 1Xtra – the BBC’s flagship hip-hop and grime radio station,” MBW reports. “In that role, he devised and implemented music strategy at the network, shaping its musical direction.”
MBW reports, “Now, he joins Apple Music/Beats 1 at a time when hip-hop’s stock is at an all-time high amongst the streaming services.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s putting their foot to the metal… er, grime on their way past soon-to-be-also-ran Spotify!
SEE ALSO:
Apple Music to shake things up with another new global division – May 31, 2018
Oliver Schusser named new Apple Music chief as service passes 40 million subscribers – April 11, 2018
Apple Music hits 40 million paid subscribers milestone – April 4, 2018
Apple Music hits 38 million paid subscribers – March 12, 2018
Apple Music expands student membership pricing to 82 new countries – February 13, 2018
Apple Music poised to knock off Spotify – February 12, 2018
Apple Music was always going to win – February 6, 2018
Apple Music on track to overtake Spotify, become No. 1 streaming service in U.S. this summer – February 4, 2018
Apple Music and Spotify now account for the majority of music consumption in the UK – January 3, 2018
Spotify files for its IPO – January 3, 2018
Spotify hit with $1.6 billion lawsuit from music publisher – January 2, 2018
Apple Music passes Pandora and Spotify in mobile usage – March 29, 2017
Spotify hits 50 million paid subscribers – March 3, 2017
Apple Music surpasses 20 million paid members 17 months after launch – December 6, 2016
Oh ok, Spotify listeners are upgrading to Apple Music – July 19, 2015
Spotify CEO claims to be ‘ok’ with Apple Music – June 9, 2015