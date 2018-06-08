“Apple Music has hired one of BBC radio’s key editorial music executives in the UK, MBW understands,” Music Business Worldwide reports.

“Ryan Newman was previously Editor of 1Xtra – the BBC’s flagship hip-hop and grime radio station,” MBW reports. “In that role, he devised and implemented music strategy at the network, shaping its musical direction.”

MBW reports, “Now, he joins Apple Music/Beats 1 at a time when hip-hop’s stock is at an all-time high amongst the streaming services.”

