Dave Mark writes for The Loop, “Big wave of posts over the last day or so, all of them quoting this post, which says, in part: ‘With Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) inching closer, Siri has revealed plans for Apple to give the assistant a “brand new voice”, most likely as part of its iOS 12 release.'”

“First things first, these Siri responses are from the leadup to WWDC 2017, when the HomePod was first announced,” Mark writes. “Seems like Apple neglected to tweak Siri for this year’s WWDC, leaving those old responses in place, waiting to be rediscovered.”

“I gave Siri the exact same query, ‘Tell me about WWDC’ and invariably got some form of ‘You can get all the details on Apple’s web site’ with a button to take me there,” Mark writes. “So this seems fixed now.”

Full article here.