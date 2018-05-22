“First things first, these Siri responses are from the leadup to WWDC 2017, when the HomePod was first announced,” Mark writes. “Seems like Apple neglected to tweak Siri for this year’s WWDC, leaving those old responses in place, waiting to be rediscovered.”
“I gave Siri the exact same query, ‘Tell me about WWDC’ and invariably got some form of ‘You can get all the details on Apple’s web site’ with a button to take me there,” Mark writes. “So this seems fixed now.”
Full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Yet another example that at Tim Cook’s lackadaisical, unfocused, slipshod Apple, attention to detail has suffered noticeably. They can’t even keep their marketing Easter eggs up to date.
We apologize for covering this item yesterday. We wrongly assumed that, with marketing blurbs at least, Apple would manage to keep things current.
