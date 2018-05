“With Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) inching closer, Siri has revealed plans for Apple to give the assistant a ‘brand new voice,’ most likely as part of its iOS 12 release,” The Apple Post reports. “As discovered by Nathan Simpson when users ask ‘Hey Siri. Tell me about WWDC,’ Siri responds with ‘La la la, Siri is getting a brand new voice!'”

“The Apple Post reported on Monday that Siri may have revealed plans for a new HomePod by claiming it shall get a new ‘meshey & matte’ home,” The Apple Post reports.

“As always Siri will most likely gain new capabilities,” The Apple Post reports., “and many speculate Siri’s functions on HomePod will dramatically evolve from the limited functionality available now.”

