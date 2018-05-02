“Recent analyst and market intelligence company reports on Apple’s performance in China have been pessimistic to say the least,” Ben Lovejoy reports for 9to5Mac. “The consistent narrative was that Apple was struggling to compete with local brands, and that its flagship iPhone X model was too expensive for Chinese consumers.”

“In fact, Q2 was a huge quarter for the company in Greater China, the company reporting more 21% growth in the region,” Lovejoy reports. “And as for the iPhone X being too spendy, Tim Cook said not, reporting that the flagship iPhone was the most popular smartphone in the country across the quarter.”

“Cook singled out Macs as a strong contributor in China in the previous quarter, and said this time that Mac sales in the region set a new record,” Lovejoy reports. “While Apple famously doesn’t like to talk about future products, a lower-cost LCD iPhone with an iPhone X-like design seems to give significant reason for optimism later in the year.”

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: Those multitudinous reports of “poor iPhone X sales” due to being “too expensive” were excellent examples of fake news.

