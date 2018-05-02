“In fact, Q2 was a huge quarter for the company in Greater China, the company reporting more 21% growth in the region,” Lovejoy reports. “And as for the iPhone X being too spendy, Tim Cook said not, reporting that the flagship iPhone was the most popular smartphone in the country across the quarter.”
“Cook singled out Macs as a strong contributor in China in the previous quarter, and said this time that Mac sales in the region set a new record,” Lovejoy reports. “While Apple famously doesn’t like to talk about future products, a lower-cost LCD iPhone with an iPhone X-like design seems to give significant reason for optimism later in the year.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Those multitudinous reports of “poor iPhone X sales” due to being “too expensive” were excellent examples of fake news.
SEE ALSO:
Apple’s wearables business is now the size of a Fortune 300 company – May 1, 2018
Uh, yeah, about those iPhone X ‘concerns’ from analysts: Never mind – May 1, 2018
Apple beats Street with best Q2 ever – May 1, 2018
Apple’s iPhone X to be discontinued this year, analyst claims – April 20, 2018
Morgan Stanley: Apple stock may fall on ‘materially’ weaker iPhone sales – April 20, 2018
Apple’s iPhone X made 5 times the profit of 600 Android OEMs combined – April 18, 2018
Apple’s iPhone captured 86% of global handset profits in Q417; iPhone X alone took 35% of global handset profits – April 17, 2018
Bernstein: Ams AG is biggest winner in Apple’s TrueDepth Camera system – April 10, 2018
Apple’s iPhone X is the UK’s most popular smartphone – April 9, 2018
Apple’s iPhone X sales continue to disappoint, some analysts say – March 22, 2018
Ignore the iPhone X naysayers – March 10, 2018
Will the naysayers admit they were wrong about Apple’s iPhone X? – February 5, 2018
Do iPhone X sales spell trouble for Apple? – January 30, 2018
Apple supplier says report of iPhone X production cuts was overstated – January 30, 2018
Another January, another misleading iPhone supply cuts story from Nikkei – January 29, 2018
Apple stock drops after Nikkei report of iPhone X production cut – January 29, 2018
Reports of Apple cutting iPhone X orders make no sense – January 2, 2018
Apple stock tumbles on one poorly-sourced report of low iPhone X demand – December 26, 2017
Apple and suppliers shares drop on report of weak iPhone X demand – December 26, 2017