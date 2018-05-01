“First off, Cook touted that Apple’s ‘Other’ category hit nearly $4 billion in revenue during the second quarter of 2018. The category, which includes AirPods, Apple Watch, HomePod, Beats, iPod Touch, Apple TV and more, brought in $3.96 billion in revenue,” Miller reports. “That is up 38 percent year-over-year, with wearables specifically increased 50 percent year over year, which includes AirPods, Apple Watch, and Beats.”
Miller reports, “Cook touted on the call that Apple’s wearables business is now the size of a Fortune 300 company.”
This was another outstanding quarter for our wearables business, which includes Apple Watch, Beats, and AirPods with combined revenue of almost 50% year over year. Looking at its revenue over the last four quarters, our wearables business is now the size of a Fortune 300 company. — Apple CEO Tim Cook, May 1, 2018
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Number 300 on Fortune’s list is Alcoa, the world’s sixth largest producer of aluminum, with $9.318 billion in annual revenue.
YKBAWID.
SEE ALSO:
Uh, yeah, about those iPhone X ‘concerns’ from analysts: Never mind – May 1, 2018
Apple beats Street with best Q2 ever – May 1, 2018