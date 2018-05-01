“During Apple’s earnings call this afternoon, Tim Cook shared a pair of notable details about Apple’s wearables business,” Chance Miller reports for 9to5Mac.

“First off, Cook touted that Apple’s ‘Other’ category hit nearly $4 billion in revenue during the second quarter of 2018. The category, which includes AirPods, Apple Watch, HomePod, Beats, iPod Touch, Apple TV and more, brought in $3.96 billion in revenue,” Miller reports. “That is up 38 percent year-over-year, with wearables specifically increased 50 percent year over year, which includes AirPods, Apple Watch, and Beats.”

Miller reports, “Cook touted on the call that Apple’s wearables business is now the size of a Fortune 300 company.”

This was another outstanding quarter for our wearables business, which includes Apple Watch, Beats, and AirPods with combined revenue of almost 50% year over year. Looking at its revenue over the last four quarters, our wearables business is now the size of a Fortune 300 company. — Apple CEO Tim Cook, May 1, 2018

