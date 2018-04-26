At Spotify’s event Tuesday at the Gramercy Theater in New York City, “Spotify barely talked about its Premium service, which boasts some 70 million users to Apple Music’s 40 million. Instead, the focus was on Spotify’s other 90 million customers, the ones who don’t pay,” Simon writes. “And Spotify may be shifting the battle to a field where Apple doesn’t even have an army.”
“With the changes to its mobile app, Spotify isn’t just making its free tier more attractive, it’s doubling down on the things that make it better than Apple Music. And it’s bringing them to everyone. Spotify’s isn’t going after Apple Music users with a better premium offering, it’s basically offering a free sample that doesn’t have an expiration date,” Simon writes. “The biggest upgrade is with playlists. Previously, free users could only listen to playlists in shuffle mode with ads, but now Spotify is giving all users access to 15 playlists a day to do what they want.”
MacDailyNews Take: Musicians and the music industry undermine themselves by allowing their music to be streamed by “free,” ad-supported outfits. – MacDailyNews, December 17, 2015
Simon writes, “The only real advantage Apple has with Apple Music (other than it being the default music app on hundreds of millions of iOS devices every year) is HomePod compatibility.”
MacDailyNews Take: “The only real advantage Apple has with Apple Music is HomePod compatibility” and 15 million more tracks than Spotify at the same price (sans ads and restrictions). You forgot 15 million more reasons why smart people choose Apple Music over Spotify, Michael.
Tock-tock to 2nd place, Spotify. Sleep tight.
You’d have to be stupid to subscribe to Spotify when it has 33% fewer tracks than Apple Music for the same price. Apple Music boasts a catalog of 45 million songs; Spotify has a mere subset of just 30 million. Don’t be stupid. If you’re still subscribing to Spotify, it’s past time for you to cancel it and upgrade to Apple Music. (See also: How to move your Spotify playlists to Apple Music.) – MacDailyNews, February 6, 2017
