“For a company that was once synonymous with education, Apple has lost a lot of ground to Microsoft and especially Google,” Michael Gartenberg writes for iMore. “The Chromebook platform and service offerings are now what dominate education.”

“I spent some time with Apple’s latest iPad and iWork suite,” Gartenberg writes. “to get some perspective, I thought it might be good to take a look at a Chromebook equivalent. Tough to do, Chromebooks aren’t totally low-end devices. They go from under to $200 to over $1,500. I settled on a Samsung Chromebook Plus. It’s a pretty fair comparison, I think. At $429 (often discounted to as low as $319) it has a touch screen, full keyboard ,and an integrated pen. In other words, it’s roughly the same as an iPad with a keyboard and Apple Pencil.”

MacDailyNews Take: Define “roughly.”

“I do give Apple the edge with an added focus on more creative content creation but, sadly, that’s not the focus of many schools that are looking to get the basics right,” Gartenberg writes. “In short, it’s a photo finish for me. Apple has a compelling story but not one that fundamentally changes the current narrative. Google has the home advantage, and, if schools deploy iPads with Google services, it’s still a win for Google.”

Read more in the full article here.