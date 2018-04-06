“Apple’s new iPad is billed as, among other things, an attempt to recapture some share of the education market, one currently dominated by cheaper Chromebooks,” Stephen Silver writes for AppleInsider. “Apple has of late been falling behind its rivals when it comes to getting its products into schools. According to stats released by Futuresource Consulting last month, 58 percent of the K-12 computing devices market is currently held by Chromebooks, compared with 22 percent for Windows devices and 19 percent Apple (of which iPads are 14 percent and Macs five percent.)”

“One of the leading Chromebooks, the Acer Chromebook 11 has been around for several years, but the latest edition was unveiled at CES in January before arriving on the market this month,” Silver writes. “As Apple is continuing its push into the educational marketplace, how does the new iPad compare to the Acer Chromebook 11, one of the leading Chromebooks?”

