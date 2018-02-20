“When HomePod finally came to market little more than a week ago, I read review after review that immediately gushed over the device’s premium audio quality,” Jim Gresham writes for iDownloadBlog. “No surprise, I had to go get one on launch weekend, but, I am not sure I intend to keep it.”

“The kit is impressive and a lot of speakers are crammed into a small footprint. Full room audio is definitely something HomePod delivers in a sleek package, and with a voice assistant,” Gresham writes. “I’m not going to tear into the HomePod and just bash its sound quality. I just don’t prefer the device. HomePod does sound incredible, don’t get me wrong! There is a lot of impressive sound coming from a device about the size of a tissue box. In fact, if you had hidden it behind a screen, played music, then revealed to me how small it is, I would have never believed it. But so many reviews claim it sounds better than even thousand-dollar equipment. These statements are grossly exaggerated.”

“I’m not an audiophile, but I do have experience with prosumer level audio products,” Gresham writes. “Again, I am no authority on sound quality. You see, this is just my opinion… To spare you a very long story, for a shorter-but-still-long story, I could not and still cannot get macOS to reliably output audio to the HomePod from my late-2017 iMac… As a Sonos customer, I was very interested in an AirPlay speaker that I could use with my iMac, because there is no way to get your Apple desktop to push audio to Sonos… Well, not easily. Let’s just say, there is not currently a proprietary app that will make that happen. Therefore, the ability to push iTunes and system audio to an awesome speaker, right next to my iMac, is an amazing opportunity. So, I shelled out the premium $350 to grab one of these guys on opening weekend and got burned as an early adopter. Apple will certainly fix these issues in upcoming software patches.”

