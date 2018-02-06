“In early January, Senator John Thune (R-S.D.), chairman of the Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee, called upon Apple to answer for the lack of transparency it showed surrounding its slow-down practices for aging iPhones,” Valentina Palladino reports for Ars Technica. “Today, Thune’s office released Apple’s response: a five-page letter in which Apple reiterates the slow-down saga.”

Appel touches on “how it may handle customers who already paid full price for battery replacements,” Palladino reports. “The company also hinted at how newer iPhone models will deal with aging battery issues, but Apple did so in a way that doesn’t instill confidence that it will, in fact, be more transparent with its practices in the future.”

“The Apple letter contains two pieces of information that prompt more questions rather than shed any light on the situation. First, Apple writes that it is ‘exploring’ options for customers who paid full price for battery replacements before the new program was put in place,” Palladino reports. “Second… the newest iPhone models have some sort of improved hardware that allows the handsets to better handle peak performance workloads and avoid sudden shutdowns—but Apple hasn’t detailed what these hardware improvements are. The statement also raises questions about whether the existing power management system will also be deployed in iPhone 8, 8 Plus, and X models when they’re considered “old” (if at all) or if the hardware improvements are enough to withstand the effects of aging batteries on iPhone performance. Currently, iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6S, 6S Plus, 7, and 7 Plus models are equipped with the slow-down feature.”

Read more in the full article here.