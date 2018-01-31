“If anyone rushed to Apple.com to buy a HomePod after seeing one of the Grammy ads, they might be in for a surprise after it arrives on February 9, especially if they missed the disclaimer at the end of the commercial: Requires compatible Apple device,” Simon writes. “More than any other Apple product on the market today, HomePod is indelibly tied to Apple’s iEcosystem, so if you have an Android phone, you’re out of luck, even if you happen to subscribe to Apple Music.”
“It all reminds me a lot of the early days of the iPod: A high-priced device that only works with Apple products,” Simon writes. “But while the strategy might have worked back in 2001, it’s going to be a much harder sell now.”
MacDailyNews Take: No. There are about a billion more Apple device users today than there were when iPod launched.
Apple’s HomePod can be used as as a Wi-Fi speaker for Spotify, Google Play Music, Amazon Music, etc., thanks to AirPlay.
As always, Android settlers won’t know what they’re missing in terms of ecosystem integration and ease-of-use. When and if Apple opens HomePod more to Apple Music subscribers on Android (Simon notes that Google’s Play Store app has between 10 million and 50 million Apple Music downloads and more than 200,000 reviews), it’ll be icing on the cake. Apple could certainly have plans for HomePods to fill in other price points (like iPod mini, iPod nano and iPhone shuffle did) in the future, too.
Obviously, Apple is behind on HomePod. We don’t even have multi-room or stereo capabilities, yet! We expect Apple has plans for HomePod features and devices that have not yet been revealed.
