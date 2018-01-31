“The HomePod ads — featuring a black screen with the word HomePod across it and a clip of a popular song — are reminiscent of the iPod silhouette ads of old. In each ad, the word distorts, bounces, and otherwise dances to the music until the device briefly appears and gives way to the Apple logo,” Michael Simon writes for Macworld. “The commecrials are effective and bold, and cut right to the chase, much like those iconic iPod ads: HomePod is built for music.”

“If anyone rushed to Apple.com to buy a HomePod after seeing one of the Grammy ads, they might be in for a surprise after it arrives on February 9, especially if they missed the disclaimer at the end of the commercial: Requires compatible Apple device,” Simon writes. “More than any other Apple product on the market today, HomePod is indelibly tied to Apple’s iEcosystem, so if you have an Android phone, you’re out of luck, even if you happen to subscribe to Apple Music.”

“It all reminds me a lot of the early days of the iPod: A high-priced device that only works with Apple products,” Simon writes. “But while the strategy might have worked back in 2001, it’s going to be a much harder sell now.”

