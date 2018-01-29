“iPhone, Apple TV, iPad, Apple Watch — all of them were super interesting new products that, inevitably, were followed up with even better second-generation versions. iPhone got 3G and GPS and went international. Apple TV switched to iOS and streaming. iPad got significantly lighter and faster. Apple Watch got brighter, longer-lasting, GPS, and became swim-proof,” Rene Ritchie writes for iMore. “HomePod is a super interesting new product as well — but if past is prologue, the next version will be even more interesting.”

“In this case, though, I don’t think it’ll take full-on, next-generation hardware to get it there,” Ritchie writes. “Apple can do a lot to improve the first gen HomePod simply through software updates.”

“The moment HomePod was announced, many of us Apple TV owners immediately imagined pairing the two together,” Ritchie writes. “The dream was, HomePod would pair was automagically with Apple TV as AirPods do with iPhone and, once you paired them, they’d go into TV priority mode and just work for all your home theater needs. Alas, no such specialized pairing exists at present.”

