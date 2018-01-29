“When a brand new Apple product goes on sale, early adopters tend to aim to hit the Apple Store app and website within the first few minutes to secure delivery on day one,” Ben Lovejoy writes for 9to5Mac. “But in the case of the HomePod, it seems this wasn’t necessary.”

“Some three days after pre-orders opened, Apple is still showing delivery on February 9, the first day it goes on sale,” Lovejoy writes. “This is true for both online purchases and for random Apple Stores I checked across all three launch countries, with full availability for both color options.”

“HomePod pre-orders went live on January 26 in the US, UK and Australia (technically Jan 27 given time zone differences) for delivery on February 9,” Lovejoy writes. “Pre-orders are also available at Best Buy, which also continues to show Feb 9 as the expected shipping and pickup date.”

