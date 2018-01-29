“Some three days after pre-orders opened, Apple is still showing delivery on February 9, the first day it goes on sale,” Lovejoy writes. “This is true for both online purchases and for random Apple Stores I checked across all three launch countries, with full availability for both color options.”
“HomePod pre-orders went live on January 26 in the US, UK and Australia (technically Jan 27 given time zone differences) for delivery on February 9,” Lovejoy writes. “Pre-orders are also available at Best Buy, which also continues to show Feb 9 as the expected shipping and pickup date.”
MacDailyNews Take: Perhaps Apple placed the initial HomePod production orders for an expected Christmas launch and simply left them alone despite the delay, figuring they could adjust future orders as supplies dwindled eventually.
Since the initial first impression reviews are strong, we expect HomePod will debut to rave reviews which will ramp up demand.
