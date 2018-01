Apple had debuted four new television commercials on U.S. broadcast and cable networks for their new HomePod smart speaker.

Apple bills HomePod thusly: “A breakthrough speaker. The ultimate music authority. An intelligent home assistant.”

All of the commercials are focused on music, animate the name HomePod to music, and end with the exhortation: “Order now.”

Apple first four HomePod commercials are called:

• Distortion

• Bass

• Equalizer

• Beat