“HomePod runs a special version of iOS, which means it gets new updates alongside iOS,” Rambo reports. “Software updates for HomePod will be managed through the Home app.”
“The app will alert users when a new software update is available and will show an interface similar to the one used for iOS updates,” Rambo reports. “Updates can be installed on a single HomePod, all HomePods in the home or to specific stereo pairs (stereo pairing will not be available on HomePods running different software versions).”
MacDailyNews Take: So, when it comes to software updates, at least: As the Watch app is to Apple Watch, the Home app is to HomePod.
