“The U.S. Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission are investigating whether Apple Inc. violated securities laws concerning its disclosures about a software update that slowed older iPhone models, according to people familiar with the matter,” Tom Schoenberg, Matt Robinson, and Mark Gurman report for Bloomberg.

“The government has requested information from the company, according to the people, who asked not to be named because the probe is private. The inquiry is in early stages, they cautioned, and it’s too soon to conclude any enforcement will follow. Investigators are looking into public statements made by Apple on the situation, they added,” Schoenberg, Robinson, and Gurman report. “U.S. investigators are concerned that the company may have misled investors about the performance of older phones.”

“Several weeks ago, Apple said a software update released in early 2017 slowed down the performance of older iPhones models as a way to avoid the phones shutting down at random,” Schoenberg, Robinson, and Gurman report. When it released the update, the company hadn’t said the software would slow down the devices. In December, Apple apologized for not clearly communicating this information and vowed to release another update to mitigate the concern.””

“The situation is a self-inflicted black eye on the Cupertino, California-based company. Apple has been wrestling with some other software-related issues, including processor vulnerabilities that have affected other technology companies and a login flaw that allows intruders to access files on Mac computers without a passcode,” Schoenberg, Robinson, and Gurman report. Apple is delaying some key iPhone and Mac software features planned for release this year to focus on quality improvements, Bloomberg News reported earlier Tuesday.”

