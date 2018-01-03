“LG Display is expected to start its first OLED shipments for the iPhone in the latter half of this year, with related talks with Apple being finalized soon, according to industry sources on Jan. 2,” Bae Ok-jin reports for The Korea Herald.

“The first shipments will not be large, totaling about 15-16 million screens for the year,” Bae reports.

“Apple plans to diversify OLED models this year,” Bae reports. “Sources said LG Display is likely to produce larger 6.5-inch screens, while Samsung Display will focus more on producing smaller 5.8- or 6-inch screens.”

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: Another reason, as if we needed one, to get the flagship “iPhone X Plus” or whatever they call it – as LG, at least, has stolen/steals less from Apple that the outright criminals at Samsung.

SEE ALSO:
LG Display reportedly in OLED supply deal with Apple for iPhone X – December 7, 2017
Apple teams up with LG Display for foldable iPhone due to concerns over tech leaks to Samsung – October 11, 2017
Apple, LG Display discuss OLED display deal for 2019 – September 7, 2017
LG Display to supply OLED panels to Apple – July 31, 2017
Apple to invest $2.70 billion in LG Display’s OLED production – July 28, 2017
Apple and LG Display plan to derail Samsung’s OLED expansion plans – July 25, 2017
LG Display to invest $3.56 billion in flexible OLED plant – May 30, 2017
Apple patent details foldable iPhone – January 26, 2017
Apple granted U.S. patent for bendable or foldable iPhone using advanced carbon nanotube structures – November 1, 2016
Will the next-gen iPhone be a flip phone? Apple is granted another patent for new flexible handset design – November 22, 2016

Leaked texts reveal Samsung’s manipulation of South Korean media – August 24, 2017
Prosecutors seek 12 years in jail for Samsung heir – August 7, 2017
Samsung’s acting head Lee Jae-yong indicted on bribery charges as scandal grows – February 28, 2017
South Korean court approves arrest of Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong – February 16, 2017
South Korean prosecution again seeks arrest of Samsung chief – February 14, 2017
Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong escapes arrest in massive bribery scandal – January 20, 2017
South Korea attempting to handicap Apple by demanding the removal of preinstalled apps like the App Store – July 7, 2016
Korea Fair Trade Commission clears Samsung’s use of standard-essential patents against Apple – February 27, 2014
South Korea, the Republic of Samsung – December 10, 2012
Welcome to South Korea, the ‘Republic of Forgery’ – September 11, 2012
Samsung’s ‘Instinct’ is obviously to make Apple iPhone knockoffs – April 1, 2008

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Readers “Fred Mertz” and “Judge Bork” for the heads up.]