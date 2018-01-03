“The first shipments will not be large, totaling about 15-16 million screens for the year,” Bae reports.
“Apple plans to diversify OLED models this year,” Bae reports. “Sources said LG Display is likely to produce larger 6.5-inch screens, while Samsung Display will focus more on producing smaller 5.8- or 6-inch screens.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Another reason, as if we needed one, to get the flagship “iPhone X Plus” or whatever they call it – as LG, at least, has stolen/steals less from Apple that the outright criminals at Samsung.
