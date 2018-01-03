“LG Display is expected to start its first OLED shipments for the iPhone in the latter half of this year, with related talks with Apple being finalized soon, according to industry sources on Jan. 2,” Bae Ok-jin reports for The Korea Herald.

“The first shipments will not be large, totaling about 15-16 million screens for the year,” Bae reports.

“Apple plans to diversify OLED models this year,” Bae reports. “Sources said LG Display is likely to produce larger 6.5-inch screens, while Samsung Display will focus more on producing smaller 5.8- or 6-inch screens.”

