“A local media outlet reported that LG Display signed a OLED supply deal with Apple for iPhone X and that the firm is now setting up production equipment for iPhone X in Paju E6 assembly line. After the setup is completed, the production would start around June to supply some 60 million OLED panels, a source was quoted as saying,” Shin reports. “Apple sells around 200 million smartphones every year and Samsung Display, currently the sole supplier, reportedly signed a deal for 67 million units for the iPhone X.”
“LG Display has been a solid partner of Apple over the last 10 years, providing liquid crystal displays,” Shin reports. “Apple’s partnership is crucial for LG Display that is recently accelerating the investment of OLED panels for smartphones. ”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Hopefully, the deal will be finalized and production ramped up ASAP as relying on any sole supplier, especially the slimy, thieving Samsung, is a risky situation.
