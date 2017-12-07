“LG Display said the supply deal for organic light-emitting diode panels to Apple’s iPhone X has not been settled, in response to industry speculation on a possible deal,” Shin Ji-hye reports for The Korea Herald. “‘Regarding the OLED supply deal for Apple’s iPhone X, nothing has been set in detail. When anything is confirmed in detail, we will announce it, or (otherwise an announcement will be made) in a month,’ LG Display said in its regulatory filing Wednesday afternoon. ”

“A local media outlet reported that LG Display signed a OLED supply deal with Apple for iPhone X and that the firm is now setting up production equipment for iPhone X in Paju E6 assembly line. After the setup is completed, the production would start around June to supply some 60 million OLED panels, a source was quoted as saying,” Shin reports. “Apple sells around 200 million smartphones every year and Samsung Display, currently the sole supplier, reportedly signed a deal for 67 million units for the iPhone X.”

“LG Display has been a solid partner of Apple over the last 10 years, providing liquid crystal displays,” Shin reports. “Apple’s partnership is crucial for LG Display that is recently accelerating the investment of OLED panels for smartphones. ”

