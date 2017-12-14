“Apple Inc’s million deal with chip supplier Finisar Corp announced on Wednesday helps lock in the supply of a component that Apple believes will play a big role in its future products by bolstering augmented reality features,” Stephen Nellis reports for Reuters. “And because the parts Finisar supplies are new and in extremely limited supply, the deal also helps Apple lock out Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, Huawei Technologies Co Ltd and other competitors in the premium smartphone space that are working to develop similar features, analysts said.”

“The investment will enable Apple to ‘get better supply and better pricing, and it makes it more difficult for Android phones to compete,’ said Gene Munster, a longtime Apple watcher at Loup Ventures,” Nellis reports. “Apple awarded Finisar $390 million from a $1 billion fund dedicated to American manufacturing… Finisar will re-open a long-shuttered, 700,000-sqare-foot manufacturing plant in Sherman, Texas, to produce VCSELs, short for vertical-cavity surface-emitting lasers, a critical component of Apple’s new FaceID system in the iPhone X. Apple has not said what company supplied the first round of lasers, but Lumentum Holdings Inc. has seen a surge of business attributed to a single customer that analysts believe is Apple.”

“The lasers go into sensors that enable 3-D mapping, which in turn is a critical part of augmented reality, in which digital objects are overlaid on the real world. The more accurately depth sensors map the real world, the more precisely digital objects can float in it,” Nellis reports. “The lasers that are critical to AR are hard to come by because there is no existing supply chain like there is for older, more common chips. Apple said that in the current calendar quarter ending Dec. 31, it has bought more than 10 times as many of the lasers as had ever been manufactured over a similar time frame.”

Read more in the full article here.