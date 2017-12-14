“The investment will enable Apple to ‘get better supply and better pricing, and it makes it more difficult for Android phones to compete,’ said Gene Munster, a longtime Apple watcher at Loup Ventures,” Nellis reports. “Apple awarded Finisar $390 million from a $1 billion fund dedicated to American manufacturing… Finisar will re-open a long-shuttered, 700,000-sqare-foot manufacturing plant in Sherman, Texas, to produce VCSELs, short for vertical-cavity surface-emitting lasers, a critical component of Apple’s new FaceID system in the iPhone X. Apple has not said what company supplied the first round of lasers, but Lumentum Holdings Inc. has seen a surge of business attributed to a single customer that analysts believe is Apple.”
“The lasers go into sensors that enable 3-D mapping, which in turn is a critical part of augmented reality, in which digital objects are overlaid on the real world. The more accurately depth sensors map the real world, the more precisely digital objects can float in it,” Nellis reports. “The lasers that are critical to AR are hard to come by because there is no existing supply chain like there is for older, more common chips. Apple said that in the current calendar quarter ending Dec. 31, it has bought more than 10 times as many of the lasers as had ever been manufactured over a similar time frame.”
MacDailyNews Take: Sleep tight, iPhone knockoff peddler, with your antiquated, dog-slow, off-the-shelf wares.
With each passing year, and especially with iPhone X, it becomes increasingly clear – even to the Android settlers – that the competition has no chance of even remotely keeping up against Apple’s unmatched vertically integrated one-two punch of custom software and custom hardware. The Android to iPhone upgrade train just turned onto a long straightaway, engines stoked, primed to barrel away! — MacDailyNews, September 13, 2017
• I’ve always wanted to own and control the primary technology in everything we do. — Steve Jobs, October 12, 2004
• In order to build the best products, you have to own the primary technologies. Steve felt that if Apple could do that — make great products and great tools for people — they in turn would do great things. He felt strongly that this would be his contribution to the world at large. We still very much believe that. That’s still the core of this company. — Apple CEO Tim Cook, March 18, 2015
