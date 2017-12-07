“The company’s in-house chip design team currently develops its A-series application processors, the bionic neural engine chip that handles facial, image and speech recognition as well as the wireless chips used in its audio products such as Airpods and Beats headphone,” G.S. writes. “Battery life remains an area where progress has been relatively stagnant for years. The power management chips on smartphones control charging, battery management, and the overall energy consumption of the device, and Apple could add value by integrating its proprietary hardware and software, which could allow phones to handle tasks more efficiently.”
MacDailyNews Take: Vertical integration wins yet again.
With each passing year, and especially with iPhone X, it becomes increasingly clear – even to the Android settlers – that the competition has no chance of even remotely keeping up against Apple’s unmatched vertically integrated one-two punch of custom software and custom hardware. The Android to iPhone upgrade train just turned onto a long straightaway, engines stoked, primed to barrel away! — MacDailyNews, September 13, 2017
• I’ve always wanted to own and control the primary technology in everything we do. — Steve Jobs, October 12, 2004
• In order to build the best products, you have to own the primary technologies. Steve felt that if Apple could do that — make great products and great tools for people — they in turn would do great things. He felt strongly that this would be his contribution to the world at large. We still very much believe that. That’s still the core of this company. — Apple CEO Tim Cook, March 18, 2015
