“Shares of Dialog Semiconductor declined by about 35% after a report in Nikkei Asian Review indicated that its largest customer, Apple , could start using its own power management chips beginning as early as next year. Dialog currently designs these chips for Apple’s iPhone. While there hasn’t been an announcement or any concrete evidence that Apple is shifting to its own power management chips, there is clearly a lot at stake for Dialog, given that Apple accounted for about 74% of its sales in 2016,” Great Speculations writes for Forbes. “Moreover, there has been a trend of Apple increasingly designing its own chips. A few months ago, UK-based semiconductor company Imagination Technologies was sold to a private equity firm after Apple said it would stop using the company’s mobile graphics chips.”

“The company’s in-house chip design team currently develops its A-series application processors, the bionic neural engine chip that handles facial, image and speech recognition as well as the wireless chips used in its audio products such as Airpods and Beats headphone,” G.S. writes. “Battery life remains an area where progress has been relatively stagnant for years. The power management chips on smartphones control charging, battery management, and the overall energy consumption of the device, and Apple could add value by integrating its proprietary hardware and software, which could allow phones to handle tasks more efficiently.”

