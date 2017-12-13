“Apple Inc. spends billions of dollars per year to tool up its manufacturing partners,” Dan Gallagher reports for The Wall Street Journal. “Still, $390 million may go further than many think.”

“That is how much the world’s most valuable company awarded Finisar Wednesday out of its ‘advanced manufacturing fund,'” Gallagher reports. “Apple created the $1 billion fund earlier this year to invest in U.S.-based manufacturing operations, not coincidentally after President Donald Trump spent his campaign lambasting the company for not building more of its products domestically.”

“In this case, it helps when politics combine with the law of supply and demand. Silicon Valley-based Finisar makes vertical-cavity surface-emitting lasers, or VCSELs. These are key components in the types of 3-D sensing arrays that Apple uses in its iPhone X,” Gallagher reports. ” Investing in the Finisar plant located in Sherman, Texas, should help accomplish this aim and score the company some political points in the process…”

