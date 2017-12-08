“The vulnerability, which we won’t describe in detail and was difficult to reproduce, allowed unauthorized control of HomeKit-connected accessories including smart lights, thermostats, and plug,” Hall reports. “The most serious ramification of this vulnerability prior to the fix is unauthorized remote control of smart locks and connected garage door openers, the former of which was demonstrated to 9to5Mac.”
“The issue was not with smart home products individually but instead with the HomeKit framework itself that connects products from various companies,” Hall reports. “Users need to take no action today to resolve the issue as the fix that is rolling out is server-side. The future update to iOS coming next week will resolve any broken functionality.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: When you’re selling security, yet providing insecurity, something’s very broken inside Apple.
Of course, it’s not like we haven’t been warning of this for years:
Open letter to Tim Cook: Apple needs to do better – January 5, 2015
[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Fred Mertz” for the heads up.]