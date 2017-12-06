“Programming veteran Michelle Lee has joined Apple’s venture into scripted television content,” Daniel Holloway reports for Variety.

“Lee has been named a creative executive at Apple Worldwide Video, the unit tasked with leading Apple’s push into series programming,” Holloway reports. “She will report to Matt Cherniss, who in August joined Apple.”

“Since 2012, Lee has served as producing partner to Emmy-winning writer and showrunner Jason Katims at Universal Television-based True Jack Productions,” Holloway reports. “There Lee developed and executive produced multiple series, including the upcoming ‘Rise’ for NBC, ‘The Path’ for Hulu, ‘About a Boy’ for NBC, and ‘Pure Genius’ for CBS.”

